Two summer musical concerts in the town’s castle grounds

There are two key dates for Ribble Valley music lovers over the course of the next four weeks.

The sound of sweet music will be emanating from the grounds of Clitheroe Castle this weekend when Clitheroe Town Council’s Sunday Band Concert is held.

The concert will take place from 2-30pm to 4-30pm at the castle bandstand and Clitheroe Town Band will be performing.

Admission to the concert is free.

Next month, one of the main events in the town’s busy social calendar will be held – the Last Night of the Proms.

Also taking place at the Clitheroe Castle Bandstand, it will be held on Saturday, August 4th, starting at 6-30pm.

Slaidburn Silver Band will be performing at the concert to which admission is also free.

People are invited to go along with a picnic and enjoy a musical summer evening – weather permitting, of course!

Proceeds from the concert which should finish around 9-30pm, will be donated to the Mayor of Clitheroe’s Welfare Fund.