Two promoted at Savills in Clitheroe

Savills has announced two promotions within its Church Street office in the town.

Charles Lang and Emma Hartley have both been promoted to associate.

Well-deserved promotion for Emma

Charles is a qualified chartered surveyor in the rural team providing professional advice, valuations and property management services to a broad range of farming and landowning clients in the North West.

Emma is an applicant manager in the residential sales team, managing all aspects of the property sales process for the buyer and seller across Clitheroe, the Ribble Valley and surrounding areas.

David Steel, head of office at Savills Clitheroe, said: “I would like to congratulate both Charles and Emma on their very well-deserved promotions. They have both consistently delivered an excellent performance and contributed to both the success of their teams across the North West.”