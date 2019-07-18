Two men arrested on suspected terrorism charges after house raids in Burnley

Two men have been arrested following the execution of two warrants by Lancashire Police and Counter Terrorism Policing North West officers.

Early this morning, warrants were executed at two addresses in Burnley, on Burns Street and Gordon Street and at a house in Accrington's Manor Street.

One man aged 34 was arrested under section 40 (1) (b) of the Terrorism Act 2000 being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism. The second man, aged 33, was arrested on suspicion of the dissemination of terrorist publications.

The men are now in custody and will be interviewed by detectives later.

Searches are currently being carried out at the addresses.

The investigation is being led by officers at the Counter Terrorism Policing North West who are based in Greater Manchester.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "We recognise that events like this can cause people to worry and impact on wider public confidence.

"We want to reassure you that our information and intelligence lead us to believe that there is no immediate threat to local people.

"We will continue to engage with our local communities and keep you updated and as informed as we are able to given the sensitive nature of this investigation."

The public have been warned they may see extra police activity in the area over the next few days and police have asked that they co-operate with officers as they carry out the work they need to do

The spokesman added: "We appreciate your patience and understanding. If anyone does have any concerns they should approach an officer or call 101.