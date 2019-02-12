TV show spotlight for Downham man

More than two years ago, Chris Ennis suffered a major heart attack and he lay dead for 32 minutes as his friends tried to revive him.

Tonight, he will appear on national television to reveal his incredible journey back to good health and to share what he pledged to change about his life.

Downham resident and father-of-two, Chris (65), will come under the national spotlight when he speaks to TV presenter Davina McCall on ITV’s “This Time Next Year” about his goal of giving something back to the community.

The feel-good show features people who pledge to change their lives in 12 months – aka: “this time next year”. That aim has included losing weight, meeting an unknown family member or reaching a personal goal.

When watching the show, viewers can see those people talk about their goals, walk off, and reappear moments later – though, actually, a year has passed.

Tune into ITV tonight at 8pm to find out if Chris accomplishes achieving his goals.