TV historian Dan Snow looking forward to future live show in Burnley

Respected television historian Dan Snow is coming to Burnley with his new live show.



An Evening With the ‘History Guy' will see the well-known broadcaster appear at the Burnley Mechanics Theatre on March 14th.

Dan who runs his own online TV Channel History Hit TV (https://tv.historyhit.com/) and has a regular history slot on The One Show, will share memorable anecdotes from his career as a historian and broadcaster.

Audiences are in for an additional treat as every show will have its own exclusive ‘local’ element that will see Dan present historical facts about each town and area on the tour.

There will also be a chance at the end of the show to engage with Dan during a 20 minute Q&A. Dan’s tales will be enhanced with compelling digital imagery.

The son of legendary broadcaster Peter Snow and the nephew of Channel 4 newsreader Jon Snow, Dan is the great great grandson of British Prime Minister David Lloyd George.

Attributing his love of history to his childhood when he recalls spending weekends being taken to castles, battlefields, country houses and churches, Dan went onto study history at Oxford University.

To book tickets call 01282 664400 or visit www.burnleymechanics.ticketsolve.com