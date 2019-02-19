TV chef James Martin's high praise for Lancashire's food

Celebrity chef James Martin was full of praise for Lancashire produce as he continued his televised tour of Great Britain's foodie hotspots

The chef filmed episode 6 of James Martin’s Great British Adventure in Lancashire.

James Martin in Lancashire

He visited Clitheroe’s Holmes Mill, sampled the produce on offer and cooked a ​​delicious meal using fish and potted shrimps.

He also took a tour of Bowland Brewery and visited a local buffalo farm which is producing top quality cheese.

James was joined on his travels by Northcote’s head chef Lisa Goodwin-Allen, who invited him to the reknowned Langho restaurant and hotel ​for a meal.

The ITV series has seen James touring the length and breath of Britain, meeting and eating with top chefs and food producers.

Episode 6 was centred almost entirely on Holmes Mill, providing a massive publicity boost for the Clitheroe venue, Northcote, and all things Lancashire.

The pre-recorded filming could not be revealed until this week.

Holmes Mill tweeted: “Holmes Mill is featured throughout ep. 6, and we are so happy to finally share it with you all!

“See if you can spot @Carronlodge Bowland Food Hall, @BowlandBrewery, @NorthcoteUK & Lisa Goodwin-Allen!”

A Marketing Lancashire spokesman said: "It was a great programme and showcased a number of wonderful Lancashire businesses – from buffalo cheese to rapeseed oil!

"We put forward the idea of filming at Holmes Mill in April last year and in that proposal, also highlighted the wealth of great producers and brilliant chefs in and around the area."

*Food expert and broadcaster James Wong completes the line up for Taste Lancashire 2019, taking place at Holmes Mill on March 5.

The popular hospitality-jfocused food and drink conference, organised by Marketing Lancashire, is part of a campaign to champion Lancashire food.