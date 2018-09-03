Try something new at your local library

A fortnight-long family-focused festival is coming to libraries across the region this month – including one in the Ribble Valley.

An exciting programme of events, workshops and activities are being held as part of Libraries Connected NW Learn Fest with a trio of experiences taking place at Whalley Library.

The festival aims to bring learning to life and will offer opportunities to try something new, develop skills and to learn new things at many of the county’s libraries. Events for people of all ages to enjoy will be available including Relax and De-stress sessions, and Be Food Smart.

At Whalley Library, on Tuesday, September 11th, A Taste of Spanish: Lifestyle, Food and Culture will be held at 10-30am while Get To Know Your French Cheeses will take place at 4pm. On September 14th there will be a print making workshop at 10-30am.

County Coun. Peter Buckley, cabinet member for community and cultural services, said: “I’m delighted that our libraries are taking part in the first ever Libraries Connected NW Learn Fest.

“There will be events, activities and workshops taking place at the libraries, for all ages to enjoy.

“I hope that the festival will encourage people to try something new and that this opportunity inspires them for the future. There should be something for everyone.”

All of the events, activities and workshops taking place at the libraries are free and there’s no need to book places, people can just turn up.

The festival is being organised by library services across the North West to showcase the range of informal learning opportunities offered in local communities.

To find out more visit http://bit.ly/LearnFest2018

Alternatively, call 0300 1236703.