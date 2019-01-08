Trolleys filled with food ensured the needy were fed at Christmas

Phenomenal success followed an appeal in the Clitheroe Advertiser to feed the hungry at Christmas, resulting in 50 struggling households enjoying a memorable festive period.

As reported in this paper a few weeks ago, selfless Clitheroe man Paul Hacker was on a mission to deliver essential goods to feed the poor and lonely this Christmas.

A boot full of fresh food

For the last four years, the 40-year-old and his devoted volunteers have been busy fundraising, buying food and delivering on Christmas Eve so under-privileged people across the Ribble Valley, Nelson and Burnley can serve up a fabulous feast for their families on Christmas Day.

And this year was no different ...in fact, it was the best ever.

He aimed to deliver to 20 homes, but after his appeal appeared in the Clitheroe Advertiser and online, he was inundated with offers of help and cash donations from generous folk, which ensured 50 households had enough food and staple items to last them a week!

Paul, who is the landlord of the Kings Arms, Clitheroe, said: “Thank you so much to everyone who donated and to the volunteers who helped the buy the food and deliver it. It was a mad Christmas Eve, but well worth it!

“We filled 19 trolleys full of fresh fruit, vegetables, bread, milk, pasta, biscuits, cereal, fairy liquid and lots of other essential items.

“Everyone deserves to be happy on Christmas Day. It gave me sheer delight when I delivered food on Christmas Eve to families who are too proud or upset to visit the foodbank.

“They were extremely grateful and emotional too. It’s enough to make your eyes fill with tears and make your heart warm. You can’t do anything if you’ve got no food. We stop functioning if we’re hungry. You give people the means to eat and they will get themselves out of any hole.”