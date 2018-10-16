Trip fires the imagination of Clitheroe youngsters

Youngsters from a Clitheroe nursery absorbed themselves in literature during a recent outdoor experience.

Children from Ribblesdale Nursery School attended a reading festival at Bowley Scout Camp taking part in reading trails and listening to story tellers.

They also enjoyed a visit by an owl sanctuary to link in with the “Owl Babies” book.

The children went on a “Bear Hunt” and acted out “The Gingerbread Man”. They also had hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows over a fire pit in a tee-pee .

There are still places in the nursery available for January and after Easter 2019.