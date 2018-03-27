Tributes paid to wife of former Burnley FC boss

Tributes have been paid to Kath Ternent, the wife of former Clarets boss Stan Ternent, who died on Saturday.

Former Burnley Express sales executive Kath died with her loving family by her side at the couple's home in Burnley.

On Monday evening Burnley Football Club tweeted: "Burnley Football Club is sad to learn of the passing of Kath Ternent, the wife of former manager Stan Ternent

"All our thoughts are with Stan, Chris, Dan and family and friends."

Express editor Chris Daggett said: "Kath was a hugely popular member of the Burnley Express team during her time with us and was a massive support to Stan during his time in football management. The thoughts of all at the Express are with Stan and his family.

A service will be held at St John the Evangelist Church, Worsthorne, followed by committal at Burnley Crematorium at a date to be confirmed.