Tributes paid to ‘selfless’ nurse

Tributes have been paid to a Chatburn woman described as a “shining example of selfless dedication to others” who died aged 85.

Patricia Margaret Jackson (known to all as Margaret) was born on May 6th, 1933, in Didsbury, Manchester, to loving parents James and Bessie Howarth.

Margaret trained as a nurse at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and latterly at the Hope Hospital in Manchester. She qualified in 1955, the same year that she met and married the love of her life, Hubert Arthur Jackson. Shortly after qualifying as a teacher, her sister Anne fell ill and Margaret gave up her nursing post to care for her.

Her marriage was blessed with the births of two sons, Ian Mark Jackson and Stephen Peter Jackson.

The family moved to Chatburn in 1973. Following the sudden death of Hubert in 1994, Margaret cared for her elderly parents in Chatburn until their deaths in 1995/6.

Falling back on the love and support of the church and the community, Margaret lived her remaining days working hard to support Christ Church Chatburn (latterly becoming chair of the PCC) supporting her local WI and Gardening Club and, of course, enjoying holidays with family and friends.

Paying tribute, her son Stephen, said: “She helped many in their time of need with her sage advice, her faith and her practical outlook on life. Margaret was a lifelong member of the Pendlebury Nurses League and kept in touch with her nursing friends all her life. Margaret was a great source of care and support for both her family and those in need within the community. She was a shining example of selfless dedication to others. She will be sadly missed.”

A service of thanksgiving was held at Christ Church, Chatburn, followed by a reception at The Brown Cow, Chatburn. The following day a private cremation was held at Skipton Crematorium.