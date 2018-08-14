Travel agency flying high after scooping award

A holiday company is walking on sunshine after winning a prestigious regional award ....for the sixth year!

Clitheroe travel agency, Althams Travel, picked up the “Best Large Travel Agency Award” for the North West and Wales at a glittering ceremony held in London.

The accolade, awarded for the sixth consecutive year, was presented to managing director, Sandra McAllister, by joint hosts comedian Rob Beckett and Travel Weekly’s editor-in-chief, Lucy Huxley.

Paying tribute to the hard work and dedication of her staff, Sandra said: “In an industry where our high street competitors continue to consolidate and close stores, we remain fiercely independent allowing us to offer the widest possible choice of holidays and travel arrangements to our customers. By investing in our stores and remaining committed to staff training and product education, we have continued to grow and develop each year. In recognition of the fast-changing government legislation designed to provide even greater financial protection to travellers, we have embraced new working practises to drive the business forward. This award is a testament to the fantastic team of people we have at Althams.”

Ian Gratton, branch manager of the Clitheroe store, in King Street, added: “We are all delighted after winning this award again. We are all so passionate about travel and we love what we do. We take huge pride in the service we provide and we think nothing about going that extra mile for them so to win such an accolade is fantastic.”