Warning issued to motorists as Storm Ali set to sweep into the region

Highways England are warning motorists in the North West to check the weather forecast before travelling today (Wednesday September 19, 2018).

Severe gales of up to 75mph have been forecast as Storm Ali sweeps through the UK.

Gale-force gusts began to be recorded on the Galway coast as heavy rain moved in, although the worst of the weather was not expected to be seen until later on Wednesday morning.

The amber warning covers Northern Ireland, northern parts of England and southern Scotland until 6pm, while a further yellow warning of winds up to 60mph covers the rest of Scotland, Yorkshire and northern parts of Wales.

Highways England which are working closely with the Met Office has issued a Severe Weather Alert for high-sided vehicles, caravans and motorbikes which are advised to take extra care when travelling due to the increased risk of vehicles being blown over.

Drivers are advised to plan for their journey before they set out, checking the forecast and road conditions and to leave extra time if travel conditions are poor, and to delay their journey if the weather becomes severe.

Up-to-date information on road conditions on England's motorways and trunk roads is available on the England website at www.trafficengland.co.uk