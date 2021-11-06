Transpennine Express (TPE) offering discounted travel for over-55s

Return fares are available to destinations across the TPE network, costing £25 for standard class and £45 for those travelling in first class. An additional saving of 20 per cent is also available for customers if they book through the TPE app or website, meaning that tickets will cost £20 for standard class and £36 for first class.

The Club 55 offer is only available for journeys made on TPE services and will be running until December 12, 2021.

Caroline Anchor, head of marketing for TransPennine Express, said: “We’re delighted to bring back our most popular offers and this offer is perfect this time of year with plenty of events going on around our network as we recover from the pandemic. This offer allows people to book day trips to visit one of the many Christmas markets taking place, weekends away in some of the amazing cities on our network and short breaks ahead of the festive period.

“As a train operator we’re proud to connect the North and Scotland, especially as there is so much see and do across our region. From exploring some of our most beautiful historic cities in York and Edinburgh to shopping trips in Leeds and Liverpool.”

Customers using TPE services are reminded that a face covering must be worn on board train services and at stations in Scotland, unless exempt. While customers are also encouraged to continue wearing a face covering on services in England out of respect for others.

Customers can book their tickets at tpexpress.co.uk/club55, on the TPExpress app using the code CLUB55 or at their local station booking office. Club 55 tickets can only be purchased up until 11.59pm before the day of travel. Return journeys can be made within one calendar month of the ticket being bought.