These are the Lancashire mobile speed cameras locations in Preston, Blackpool, Burnley, and Lancaster for December.
December's mobile speed camera locations have been revealed by Lancashire Road Safety Partnership.
In Lancashire 54 sites have been identified in major roads and areas of concern, including 48 which speed camera vehicles can visit at any time during December, as well as two fixed locations and four motorways.
Enforcement vehicles monitor areas across the county seven days a week, including locations in, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster, Morecambe, Preston, South Ribble, Fylde and Wyre.
Regular checks are also planned along some of the region's motorways, including the M6, M61, M55, M65.
A spokesman from Lancashire Road Safety Partnership, said: "Our cameras use highly accurate laser technology to detect speeding motorists but they are also used to identify other offences, including drivers not in proper control or not wearing a seat belt.
"All our mobile sites are risk assessed for safety and we vary how often we attend different locations with sites based on casualty data, known speeding concerns, where a report has been made directly by a member of the public concerned about speeding issues in their area along with any location that has a fixed roadside camera."
Here is the full list of locations where enforcement vehicles could be stationed during December:
Lancashire mobile speed camera sites:
A589, Broadway, From Westgate To Marine Rd East (30mph), Morecambe
A678 Burnley Road, Nr St. James C.E. Primary School (30mph), Altham
B5268, Fleetwood Road South,Victoria Road East To Norcross Roundabout (30mph) Thornton
A682 Rawtenstall By Pass (40mph), Rawtenstall
A585, Amounderness Way, Victoria Rd West To Eros Roundabout (40mph), Cleveleys
A5147 New Street (30mph), Halsall
A6, Main Road, Nr Orchard Close (30mph), Slyne
A6, Preston Lancaster Road, Cabus Nook Ln To Lancaster Rd (50mph), Cabus
A59 Sawley (60mph), Sawley
A681 Bocholt Way (30mph), Rawtenstall
A678 Blackburn Road, Nr Dunkenhalgh Hotel (30mph), Rishton
A679 Blackburn Road (30mph), West End
B6241 Tom Benson Way (40mph), Preston
B6243 Preston Rd, From Whittingham Lane To Near To Alston Lane Primary (30mph), Grimsargh
A59 Myerscough/Smithy Road (50mph), Mellor Brook
A59 Liverpool Road/Causeway Lane (30mph), Rufford
A6 Garstang Rd, From Watling Street Rd To Moor Lane (30mph), Preston
A59, Clitheroe By-Pass (60mpn), Chatburn
A59 Preston New Road (Eastbound) (50mph), Samlesbury
A6 Garstang Rd, From Jepps Lane To James Tower Way (40mph), Broughton
A5085 Blackpool Rd, From Preston West To A5072 Tulketh Rd (30mph), Preston
A570 Rainford Road (60mph), Bickerstaff
A6 Garstang Rd, From Lfrs Headquarters To Watling Street Rd (30mph), Preston
A6 Lancaster Road, Nr Beaumont Gate Farm (30mph), Lancaster
A565 Southport New Road (50mph), Banks
A679 Accrington Road (30mph), Hapton
Speed Management;
Barton Road (30mph), Lancaster
St Vincents Road (30mph), Preston
North Park Drive (30mph), Blackpool
Simonstone Lane (30mph), Simonstone
Birch Green Road (30mph), Skelmersdale
Clifton Drive (30mph), Blackpool
Blackburn Road (30mph), Edgworth
M65, Between Junctions 7&8 (70mph), Altham Lane
A584, Promenade/Fleetwood Road (30mph), Blackpool
B5258 Warren Drive (30mph), Thornton Cleveleys
A586 The Avenue (30mph), Churchtown
Inner Promenade (30mph), St Annes
A6177, Haslingden Road, Nr Hospital, Blackburn
A675 Hoghton Lane (30mph), Higher Walton
A586 Blackpool Rd (30mph), St Michael’s
A59 Guildway / Golden Way (40mph), Preston
A673 Bolton Rd (30mph), Anderton
Roman Road (30mph), Blackburn
Whalley Old Road (30mph), Blackburn
Fixed mobile speed camera locations:
A586 Garstang Rd East, Poulton
Fishergate Hill
Motorways:
M6
M61
M55
M65