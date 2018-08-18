Motorcyclist in his 60s dies following a collision near Clitheroe

A motorcyclist aged in his 60s died following a collision near Clitheroe today.

Lancashire Police said a white Peugeot Boxer van travelling on Talbot Bridge Road, Bashall Eaves, towards Clitheroe, collided with a motorbike at 12.30pm.

The rider, a man in his 60s, suffered serious injuries and died at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

Sgt Malcolm Bell, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the family of the motorcyclist.

“We would ask any witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to contact us as we try to establish the circumstances surrounding this tragic collision.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log 714 of August 18th.

Alternatively you can call the independent charity Crimetoppers on 0800 555 111 or report online at www.reportitonline.lancashire.police.uk.