Lancashire road remains shut after more than two weeks due to collapsed sewer

A stretch of Inglewhite Road in Longridge, near Preston, had to be closed for investigation work on Tuesday, July 20 after a large depression appeared in the road surface.

Lancashire County Council' s highways team had been hoping to reopen the stretch of road, between the junctions with George Street and Barnacre Road, once the depression had been excavated and refilled, but following their investigation it became evident the cause was a sewer collapse, which needed work to be carried out by United Utilities.

United Utilities is currently working to schedule repairs, and engineers are expected to be on site later this week.

Harvey Danson, area highways manager for Lancashire County Council, said: "We're sorry for the inconvenience due to the closure on Inglewhite Road, however this is needed for safety due to a sewer collapse.

"We're working closely with United Utilities and the road will be reopened as soon as they have repaired the sewer. I'd like to thank people for their patience and understanding in the meantime."