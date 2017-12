Delays and long tailbacks are being reported along the southbound A56 following a collision, say Highways England.

The accident happened between the M65 J8 and A679 Huncoat at around 8.30am on December 12.

Police say one lane was closed while vehicles were recovered.

A spokesman for Highways England said: "We have all lanes now open following vehicle recovery. Long delays will start to clear."

Drivers are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys.