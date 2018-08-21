Barrowford to Gisburn speed cameras set to be enforced

Average speed cameras, installed earlier this year on the A682 Gisburn Road between Barrowford and Gisburn, will be enforced from tomorrow (Wednesday).

Following the successful installation the cameras will now be enforced, starting between Ribblesdale Place and Middleton Drive in Barrowford, within the 30mph section and continuing along the A682, which later changes to the national speed limit.

The last camera is sited on the approach to the A59 at Gisburn near to Gisburn Primary School. The total length of the route is approximately 6.2 miles.

This is the last of eight routes across the county to go live.

The Lancashire Road Safety Partnership gave the go ahead for the scheme and in January 2017 announced the chosen routes in a bid to reduce road casualties and collisions.

The Partnership decided to adopt the system using average speed cameras as motorist compliance has consistently improved on a variety of road types using the system in other parts of the UK.

The cameras will use number plate recognition technology to detect vehicles and calculate their average speed by measuring the time taken to travel between fixed points of a known distance apart. Average speed check signage will be used to inform drivers that they are entering an average speed control zone.

The introduction of the system is intended to positively influence driver behaviour and ensure that motorists comply with the set limits on roads, resulting in a safer environment for all road users.

There will be sanctions for anyone detected breaching the speed limits, where eligible they will be given the opportunity to attend a speed awareness course to learn about the dangers of speeding, accept a conditional offer of a fixed penalty (currently £100 and 3 penalty points) or for higher speeds the matter may be referred to court.

For more information from the Partnership you can visit: www.lancsroadsafety.com