Traffic delays expected after gas leak

Motorists in Clitheroe are being warned of traffic delays after the discovery of a gas leak.

Gas network company, Cadent, has revealed that there is a leak on a gas main that sits directly under Railway View Road, near Clitheroe Interchange.

They have reassured residents that everything is safe and under control, however, in order to fix the problem, engineers require a specialist contractor to make a bespoke part, which is expected to arrive in the next few days.

Temporary traffic lights have been installed in the area to move around the hole in the road and is expected to add extra time to journeys.

A spokesman for Cadent said engineers will be working throughout the weekend. He explained: "Everything is safe and under control and our engineers are dealing with it now.

"In order to fix this permanently, we need to get a specialist contractor to make a bespoke part. This will take a few days to arrive and we’ll get it fitted straight away. Please be prepared then for disruption to your journey on what we know is already a busy road.

"We really appreciate your patience and hope you understand this is essential work to ensure your safety."