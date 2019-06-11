'Vital' bus service which links Preston, Clitheroe and Skipton has been saved

A bus service which links Preston, Clitheroe and Skipton has been saved.

The 280 bus service was under threat as the current operator, Rotala Preston Bus advised it could no longer provide the service commercially after June 16.

However, Lancashire County Council and Stagecoach Merseyside and South Lancashire have been working together to ensure the service continues following a tendering exercise with other bus operators.

READ MORE: Are these the worst-parked cars in Preston, Leyland, and all of Lancashire?



Stagecoach Merseyside and South Lancashire will take over operation of Service 280 route from June 17.

However, the route has been extended to serve Earby.

Lancashire County Council will initially provide more than £80,000 per year to subsidise the route, with Ribble Valley Council and Pendle Council being asked to contribute.

County Coun Geoff Driver (pictured), leader of Lancashire County Council, said: “This is a well-used bus route providing thousands of people with a vital link between their home towns and employment areas such as the Samlesbury Enterprise Zone.

“Without it, people would struggle to get to work, school and many communities across our county would become isolated.”

We’re hoping to work with Ribble Valley and Pendle councils to fund this service.”