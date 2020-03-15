Roadworks update for the North West: All major works from March 16 to March 22

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of March 13 but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M6 junctions 31a to 31

Work to upgrade the police observation platforms on the southbound carriageway is underway. Overnight lane closures and a 50mph speed limit will be in place between 8pm and 5am. The hard shoulder will be closed throughout the duration of these works.

M6 junction 32

The Highways Agency is removing old lighting columns from the link road from the southbound M6 on to the westbound M55 on the night of March 21. The link road will be closed between 8pm until 5am. A motorway route diversion will be in place.

M6 junction 33 slip road resurfacing

Surface repair is taking place requiring slip road closures (between 8pm and 5am) next week - with the northbound entry slip road and southbound exit slip road closed on March 17 and the southbound entry slip road closed on March 18. Motorway-route diversions will be in place.

M6 junctions 41 to 42

A £2.5m upgrade of the safety barrier along the M6 between Penrith and Carlisle started in January. Narrow lanes and a reduced speed limit of 50mph will be in place throughout the work. The northbound carriageway will be closed between 10pm and 5am every Tuesday night with the southbound carriageway closed between 10pm and 5am every Wednesday night. Diversions will operate between the two junctions via the A6. Lorries over two metres wide are now being confined to lane one of each carriageway past the roadworks.

M55 junctions 1 to 3

Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit are now in place along a short stretch of the motorway where a new junction (junction 2) is being constructed as part of Lancashire County Council’s Preston Western Distributor road project. More information is available here: https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/council/strategies-policies-plans/roads-parking-and-travel/major-transport-schemes/preston-western-distributor/

M55 junction 3

Work to upgrade the police observation platform on the eastbound carriageway started on March 9. Overnight lane closures and a 50mph speed limit will be in place between 8pm and 5am. The hard shoulder will be closed throughout the project.

A585 Norcross junction

Phase three of this major junction improvement has now been completed. Short-term round-the-clock closures of roads off the roundabout for finishing work have now begun with Fleetwood Road South (northern section) currently closed until March 18 and Norcross Lane closed from March 19 to March 27. The A585 is open at all times but sometimes temporary traffic lights will be in place overnight to guide road users past the roadworks at the junction roundabout. Full project details are available at https://highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/a585-norcross-roundabout