Roadworks update for the North West: All major works from February 10 to February 16.

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week is correct as of January 10 but could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M6 Junction 31a to Junction 31

Work to upgrade the police observation platforms on the southbound carriageway is underway. Overnight lane closures and a 50mph speed limit will be in place between 8pm and 5am. The hard shoulder will be closed throughout the duration of these works.

M6 Junction 32/M55 Broughton Interchange

To be able to safely undertake multiple routine maintenance activities on the link roads between the M6 and M55 there will be 8pm to 6am overnight closures of the link roads February 8 and 9 with M55 to northbound and southbound M6 link roads closed Signed diversions in each case will be via junction 31.

M55 junction 1 to 3

Narrow lanes and a 50mph speed limit are now in place along a short stretch of the motorway where the new junction 2 is being constructed as part of Lancashire County Council’s Preston Western Distributor road project. More information is available here: https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/council/strategies-policies-plans/roads-parking-and-travel/major-transport-schemes/preston-western-distributor/

A585 Norcross junction

Phase three of this major junction improvement has now started with the round-the-clock closure of Norcross Lane with no access to or from the junction from Norcross Lane until Friday, February 21. Some overnight closures of both the northern and southern sections of Fleetwood Road South are also continuing. The A585 Is open at all times but sometimes with temporary traffic lights will be in place overnight to guide road users past the roadworks at the junction roundabout. Full project details are available at https://highwaysengland.co.uk/projects/a585-norcross-roundabout/