Important information for train users as services cancelled in East Lancashire due to derailment

Trains calling between Clitheroe and Blackburn have been cancelled due to a train derailment.

Operator Northern tweeted earlier today that disruption wa expected until 8pm today.

Trains are unable to call at stations between Blackburn and Clitheroe in both directions.

The first train affected will be the 3-18pm Rochdale to Clitheroe which will terminate at Blackburn.

Road replacement buses have been arranged to operate between Blackburn and Clitheroe. One coach will depart Blackburn at 4-45pm calling all stations to Clitheroe. Operated by S Line one coach will depart Clitheroe at 5-25pm calling all stations to Blackburn.