Fire crews free trapped driver from M65 wreck, two men hospitalised with head and back injuries

A crash on the westbound M65 in Lancashire has left two men hospitalised with head and back injuries.



The crash happened near junction 3 (Blackburn) of the M65 westbound carriageway at around 8.50am (Wednesday, June 12).

Two vehicles, a Citroen Picasso and a 4x4, were involved in the crash, which forced police to immediately close the westbound carriageway.

Fire crews were called to the scene to free one of the drivers from a mangled car.

The trapped casualty was handed to paramedics after firefighters used special cutting equipment to free him from the wreck.

Two ambulances attended the incident along with a scene commander to oversee the emergency operation.

The M65 was closed for more than two hours this morning (June 12) after a crash near junction 3 (Blackburn)

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) confirmed that two men have been taken by ambulance to Royal Preston Hospital.

Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesman for NWAS said: "A man in his mid-20s has been taken to hospital after suffering a back injury.

"Another man, aged in his early 50s, has suffered a head injury and has been taken to hospital for treatment.

"The injuries are not considered major trauma."

The M65 westbound carriageway was reopened at 11.05am after a two-hour closure.

The closure caused severe delays with traffic diverted to the M6 before rejoining the M65 at junction 2 (Walton Summit).

Some congestion remains between junctions 3 and 4 (Blackburn), with residual delays of around 15 minutes.