A signal box failure was to blame for delays and cancellations between Blackburn and Clitheroe, Northern Rail said.



The transport company said that the disruption had ended and the signal box failure had been fixed.

Northern said a signal box failure was to blame.

Earlier they had announced that all lines were closed as trains were unable to operate "beyond Blackburn towards Clitheroe".

READ MORE >>> Pedestrian rushed to hospital after crash in Leyland

Rail replacement coaches had been organised through Phantom Travel Coaches.