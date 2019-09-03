All lines closed: signal box failure between Blackburn and Clitheroe train stations

A signal box failure is to blame for delays and cancellations between Blackburn and Clitheroe, Northern Rail said.

The transport company said that all lines were closed as trains were unable to operate "beyond Blackburn towards Clitheroe".

Northern said a signal box failure was to blame.

Rail replacement coaches have been organised through Phantom Travel Coaches, but a departure schedule has yet to be announced.

Northern said they expected the disruption to last until around 7:45am