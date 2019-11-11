Accrington Road closure update

Highways bosses have offered an update on a huge Burnley road-widening project and said they will try to keep Accrington Road open for as long as possible before it will eventually be closed for up to a year.

As reported in the Burnley Express, Lancashire County Council has now started a huge road widening project at the Rosegrove/Accrington Road/Rossendale Road junction, which is expected to last up to a year.

The western stretch of Accrington Road, leading past Burnley Crematorium, will eventually be closed but has remained open for the time being, which has lessened the impact of the delays on traffic.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: "We are trying to keep Accrington Road open for as long as we can to minimise disruption for everyone, but particularly residents and businesses in the immediate area.

"The scheme represents a particular engineering challenge as there are a large number of services and utilities which need to be rerouted to allow the highway improvement to take place, with major fibre communication and broadband cables, gas, water and electricity pipes all passing through the junction.

"We are hoping that we may be able to keep Accrington Road open until the New Year but will have to adopt a wait-and-see approach to some extent due to the complex nature of the work.

"We’re grateful for the patience that people have shown so far, and would ask them to use alternative routes if at all possible to help reduce the pressure on traffic in the area around Rosegrove junction."