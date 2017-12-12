Tractor Run in memory of Sabden farmer supports new unit

It was with great pride that the Pendleside Tractor Run handed over their cheque to East Lancashire Hospitals Trust.

The money will be used to support the great work being carried out on the Trust’s Chemotherapy Ward.

The event, which is in its ninth year, raised around £7,000 in August.

The Tractor Run was set up in memory of Andrew Nutter, a farmer at Sabden Old Hall farm, who sadly lost his fight with cancer at 40 years old.

Andrew’s sister, Laura Standring and friend Phil Sanderson organised the event which sees over 100 vintage, classic and modern farm vehicles form a convoy through Higham, Fence, Barrowford, Blacko, Roughlee, Barley and Newchurch.

The procession, led by Andrew’s brother Brian, celebrated the life of a much-loved member of the community. The annual event has grown in popularity and supporters line the streets to watch the range of tractors make their way along the route.

Funds were divided between the hospital’s charity ELHT&me and Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The donation for ELHT&me will be used to improve the patient environment in the new Chemotherapy Unit at the Royal Blackburn Teaching Hospital.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation will put its share of the donation towards its 20 Years Anniversary Appeal to fund a trio of ground-breaking projects.

Louise Grant, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s East Lancs fundraising co-ordinator, said “We would like to thank Laura, Phil and all those who supported them by either taking part in their tractor run or making a donation for their wonderful, continued support.”

Ruth Brierley, Chemotherapy Unit Manager was overwhelmed by the generosity of the gift and said: “Every year these kind people do this amazing fundraising event for us. The money raised enables us to purchase better equipment for our patients.

“This year we will be using some of the money to buy comfier chairs for our patients receiving chemotherapy. Some of our patients need to sit in the chairs for up to six hours at a time.

“The new chairs will help make patients a little more comfortable during their treatment and improve their time spent on the unit.”

The Chemotherapy Unit opened its doors to patients in April and provides a relaxed environment for those undergoing cancer treatment.

The funds will also go towards refurbishing a quiet room for patients with new décor and furniture.