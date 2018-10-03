Town gears up for community bonfire event

Final preparations are being made for this year’s Clitheroe Community Bonfire and Fireworks Display.

Plans are in place for the annual event to be staged on the Clitheroe Castle field on Saturday, November 3rd, from 6pm.

Get your tickets now for this year's event.

Bonfire Committee chairman Andy Belcham has praised the team of volunteers who so work hard behind the scenes each year to put this great community event on.

“There’s a large of amount of team work to ensure we have a well-planned event,” said Andy, “drawing upon the expertise, experience and resources from our town.

“But as we get nearer to countdown we fine-tune our plans, from ticket sales, briefing our stewards and ensuring that we deliver a community event that everyone will enjoy.”

He added: “This year’s event will be even better as we’re adding more field entertainment, flashing goods and food and drink stalls on the castle field so that there will be shorter queues.”

Tickets can be bought via the event’s Facebook page – www.facebook.com/bonfire2014

They cost £5 for adults, £2 for children aged from four to 16, and it’s £10 for a family ticket (two adults and two children). No ticket is needed for children under the age of three.

As well as through the event’s Facebook page, this year’s 5,000 tickets to the bonfire and fireworks display are available at Banana News and Dawson’s.

The large scale community event draws thousands of people together from across the town and the Ribble Valley.

And each year, thousands of pounds of proceeds are shared between local charities. This year the proceeds will go to more than 10 local charities and groups.

The event is widely supported by members of Clitheroe’s many service club organisations including Clitheroe Lions, Clitheroe Rotary, Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Round Table.