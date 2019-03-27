Tower organist keeps Ribble Valley supporters in step for Rosemere

Blackpool Tower organist John Bowdler played “Music for Dancing” to the tune of raising £400 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

His concert in West Bradford village hall, which included an interlude for supper and a raffle, was organised by villagers and Rosemere Cancer Foundation supporters Joyce Greenwood and Hilda Makinson.

It was the second time they had invited John to perform in the village hall for the charity, having organised a similarly successful fundraising evening two years ago.

Rosemere Cancer Foundation works to fund cutting edge equipment, vital research and other cancer services that are beyond limited NHS resources. It does this to bring world class treatment to cancer patients from throughout Lancashire and South Cumbria being treated at Rosemere Cancer Centre, the region’s specialist cancer treatment centre at the Royal Preston Hospital, and at another eight local hospital cancer units across the two counties, including those at the Royal Blackburn and Burnley General Teaching Hospitals.

For further information on Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s work and how to donate, visit www.rosemere.org.uk