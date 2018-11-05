Touching poppy display to honour the Fallen Soldiers

A poignant homage to soldiers who lost their lives during the First World War has been created by Whalley Scouts, Cubs and Beavers.

The artistic youngsters turned their hands to craft and made a striking display of poppies honouring the fallen soldiers by using the bottom of empty plastic juice bottles to create the 2.5m. by 1.5m. art work.

The thoughtful youngsters then spent months painting the poppies with acrylic paint, drilled holes and inserted a wire through and attached it to netting so that it can be displayed.

The touching creation now takes centre stage outside Whalley Co-op.

Dave Bamber, of Whalley Scouts, said: “From the outset of Whalley Remembers, Whalley Scout Group wanted to be involved in some capacity.

“Back in July, Jean Lord, of the Whalley Local History Group and Whalley Remembers, showed me a poppy made from the base of a 2litre juice bottle.

“I made one and showed my Beavers on our Facebook page and suggested we make some on our return in September. Never thought the idea would amount to much, but within days our other Beaver Colony, two Cub packs, Scouts and Explorers wanted to be involved too. Couldn’t believe the uptake!

“From September all the uniformed groups including leaders and parents got fully behind the project. The next problem was, what do we make? Didn’t want to copy other ideas made round the country. We had a brainstorming session and decided why not make a giant poppy from all the small poppies?

“Everybody got behind the idea. Fast forward to October and over two afternoons myself, my wife Nicola, and Jan, the explorer leader, had wired over 500 pop bottle bottom-shaped poppies to netting.”

Dave added: “I never thought back in July that we would achieve such a spectacular giant poppy. The village’s Co-Op management staff saw the poppy artwork created via Facebook and offered to have it placed on their building for everyone to see.”

He concluded: “The sacrifices made are hard to comprehend, It’s incredibly important Whalley makes a special effort, and that children get involved. They might not understand the whole history, but they will remember Whalley’s contribution.”