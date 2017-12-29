Top marks given to blooming Daisychain

Celebrations are in order for Clitheroe’s Daisychain out-of-school club after it was graded “Outstanding” by Ofsted.

Inspectors gave the club, which is privately owned, but serves Pendle Primary School, its highest possible rating following a visit in November.

The Ofsted report stated: “Children benefit extremely well from a very high level of care in this warm and welcoming environment.

“The providers and manager continually strive for excellence and have immense pride in the provision. They set high expectations for children and staff.

“Parents speak very highly of the care their children receive and the variety of activities available.

“Staff are exceptional role models and children’s behaviour is exemplary. Children are polite and well-mannered.”

Daisychain is co-owned by Julie Oliver and Stephanie Zakrzewski, who established the club in 2003 when both were working mothers who had children attending the school in Princess Avenue.

The duo said: “We are delighted Daisychain has been rated as ‘Outstanding’. The rating sets a standard we will look to try and maintain as owners of a club we have developed and watched grow – along with hundreds of youngsters – from small beginnings into something we believe provides a high-quality, vital service for the school, parents and, most importantly, the children who attend.”