Top comedian Mick ready to entertain Burnley audience

Seasoned comedian Mick Miller is looking forward to a return to Burnley next week, a town he views as an old friend.

"I have played in Burnley many times and always receive a really warm welcome," said Mick who takes to the stage on Friday, April 5th, with his Back from Vegas tour

Liverpool born Mick is confident that Lancashire folk love Scousers and, in particular, his brand of humour which consists of self deprecating one liners and observations on life.

Speaking from his home on the Fylde Coast, where he has lived for the past 35 years after he fell in love with the area on his first visit, Mick added: "I am looking forward to performing at The Mechanics Theatre, it is a fantastic venue with a great atmosphere.

"And the fact that the audience can come along and have a meal before the show in the restaurant is a great idea.

"I have several friends and family who are coming on the night and will be doing just that."

Mick originally wanted to become a footballer and he signed for Port Vale as a boy when Sir Stanley Matthews was the manager and Mick even had a trial for the England youth team.

Mick has remained loyal to Port Vale and also follows the fortunes of Blackpool and the new Fylde AFC.

When Mick left football his career in entertaining began at Pontin's where he discovered his talent for comedy. He worked his way up to become chief comedian at various venues of the holiday camp before embarking on a career in the clubs.

Mick found fame on the 70's smash hit TV talent show, New Faces, and was immediately signed to support Chuck Berry on tour.

He has a long list of TV credits to his name including being a regular on the 1970s stand-up show The Comedians, and co-presenter of The Funny Side

He acted in Alan Bleasdale's 1978 Play For Today Scully's New Year when played the part of a wannabe stand up comedian

In 2005, Mick took part in the reality TV show Kings Of Comedy alongside Stan Boardman, Janey Godley, Andrew Maxwell, Boothby Graffoe and David Copperfield.

In 2008 and 2009, he made several appearances on the BBC3 sitcom Ideal, alongside fellow comedian Johnny Vegas.

In 2011, he appeared on the ITV show Comedy Rocks with Jason Manford and has also appeared on the Royal Variety Performance. In 2015, Mick appeared in Peter Kay's Car Share playing the character Tony.

A veteran performer on cruise ships all over the world Mick won a whole new generation of fans last year when he appeared on the ITV show Last Laugh in Vegas.

Part of a team of established “older” artistes that had never worked in Las Vegas including Cannon and Ball, Su Pollard, Anita Harris, Bernie Clifton, Jess Conrad, Bobby Crush and Kenny Lynch.

The idea behind the show was to ask the question could the stars still entertain at top level after some professional direction and Mick turned out to be the stand out performer of the show with his easy going personality and ready humour.

Mick said: "It was the first time I had performed in Vegas and we were really put through our paces and I was one of the youngest performers there."

Viewers watched as Mick very gracefully declined producer Frank Marino's suggestion that he ditch his trademark look of his bald head with long hair at the sides!

After the Mechanics Mick is looking forward to gracing the stage with fellow scouse comedian John Bishop at Blackpool's Opera House Theatre, performing for an audience of up to 3,000.

Next year Mick will celebrate his 70th birthday but he certainly has no plans to retire from the job he loves.

"I don't think you do retire in this game, we all just keep going while we can,' he said.

* Back from Vegas will play at The Mechanics, Friday, April 5th, at 7-30pm. Tickets are £19 from the box office on 01282 664400