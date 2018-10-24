Time’s running out to enter Clitheroe supermarket's spooky competition

Are you a dab hand at carving pumpkins? If so, then be sure to enter a competition being staged by Booths supermarket in Clitheroe.

A £20 voucher plus many other prizes are up for grabs for the best carved pumpkins with all entries to be taken to the store no later than noon on Friday, November 2nd.

Winners will be announced in store and on the supermarket’s social media platforms.

Those who take part are asked to write their name and contact number on the pumpkin. There is no age limit to take part in the competition.