Tickets still available for Clitheroe Cricket Club’s first bonfire tonight

The countdown has begun to Clitheroe Cricket Club's first ever bonfire and fireworks display tonight (Friday).

The event will take place at its Chatburn Road home with gates open from 5-30pm.

The bonfire will be lit at 6-30pm with fireworks due to start at around 7-30pm, but there is plenty more for families to enjoy on the night.

A tuck shop, as well as a toy shop, are sure to keep the kids happy, while a tea room will be selling curry and homemade samosas along with hot drinks and mulled wine. There will also be a barbecue outdoors.

Inside the club, the bar will be offering Bowland beers and a wine list provided by D. Byrne & Co. There will also be an outdoor cans bar.

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults and £2 for children, who must be supervised by an adult. Family tickets, meanwhile, for two adults and two children, cost £10. Tickets can bought right until 7-30pm via www.tinyurl.com/clitheroeccbonfire or at various outlets around Clitheroe and surrounding villages.

See the cricket club’s website – www.clitheroecricket.com/news/clitheroe-cricket-club-bonfire-fireworks-display-2-2350861.html – for more details.

Those attending are not allowed to bring their own sparklers or alcohol to the event.

Parking in the ground is very limited so organisers have advised people to park nearby and walk to Chatburn Road. ﻿