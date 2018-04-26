Tickets on sale for young musicians' concert

Some of the finest musicians in the country will be performing in the Ribble Valley next month.

Students from Manchester’s renowned Chetham’s School of Music will be play an hour long programme at Knowle Green Village Hall from noon until 1pm next Thursday, May 3rd.

“These youngsters really are the cream of the crop and it always a spectacular concert,” said promoter Gaynor Sutcliffe.

“Last year when they came here they had two young musicians of the year in their ranks, and you really can’t tell them from professional musicians they are so good.”

She added: “This is going to be a very special show and an opportunity to see these incredible musicians playing live.”

Tickets cost £15 for a meal and the concert, or £10 for the concert only.

To book call 01200 425629 or 07814 782144 before 7pm the day before the concert if two course meal required.