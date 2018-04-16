Tickets on sale for new music festival

This year’s Brabin’s Rocks is the first of what will be an annual family friendly music festival.

The latest PTA initiative to fundraise for Brabin’s Endowed Primary School in Chipping, the festival will be held on Saturday, May 19th, from noon to 10pm at Chipping Show ground, Longridge Road, Chipping.

There will be 10 live music acts performing throughout the day and there will also be food vendors, a beer tent, a gin and Prosecco van, a bouncy castle, zorbing, glitter tattoos, a pebble art competition and much more.

Tickets, costing £7 for adults and £3 for children, can be bought in advance from www.brabinsrocks.com