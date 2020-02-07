Tickets going fast as more than 3,000 people sign up for Burnley Live music festival

Around 3,000 people have already signed up for tickets for a two day music festival that will take place in Burnley in May.

Burnley Live is a family friendly event which will be held at Turf Moor on Friday and Saturday, May 8th and 9th,which is a Bank Holiday weekend.

The home of the Clarets is the venue for Burnley Live 2020

And although a free event tickets are needed for the day for both adults and children.

Eighteen bands have already signed up for the day and for 2020 organisers partnered with Burnley Football Club to use the home of the Clarets as the venue.

Running over the two days there will be live music from the bands, who are the cream of the crop of local musicians, and a host of other attractions including food, drink, and entertainment for children including fairground rides and free face painting.

The first Burnley Live was held last year in the town centre and was a major draw, bringing thousands of people into the town.

Running from noon to 8pm on both days at Turf Moor the extensive grounds will be transformed into Burnley Live complete with a main stage for the bands to perform.

On both evenings the festival vibe will continue with several bars and restaurants in the town centre supporting Burnley Live.

Madge Nawaz, one of the organisers of Burnley Live said: "There has a been a fantastic amount of support shown already for Burnley Live, people are really looking forward to it.

"But they will need tickets and all you need to do is register online for them. They are going fast so we advise people to get theirs as soon as possible."

Organisers are still on the look out for sponsorship and support from any local firms, shops or businesses who would like to take part.

Anyone who would like to become involved is asked to email jvdeehan@gmail.com. To register for tickets go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/burnley-live-2020-tickets-92126275169

