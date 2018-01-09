Thumbs down to plans for new Ribble Valley care community

An application to build a care retirement community in the Ribble Valley has been recommended for refusal by planning chiefs.

The outline application for the development of a continuing care community at land off Elker Lane, Billington, has been submitted to Ribble Valley Borough Council’s planning and development committee and will be discussed on Thursday night.

A building containing 50 care bedrooms and communal facilities including a foyer, meeting rooms, cafe, social gathering areas such as a library, fitness suite, pool/sauna area plus small shop and hairdresser, are all mentioned in the plans.

“The building will be complimented by an associated dementia garden, garden court, croquet lawn and rooftop garden,” the report to the planning committee adds. “The proposal also seeks consent for the erection of 60 assisted living two bedroom apartment units.”

The plans have been recommended for refusal on the grounds that they would lead to a significant level of development in the defined open countryside, plus other reasons.

Local parish councillors are also worried about the additional volume of traffic that would be using Elker Lane.