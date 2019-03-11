Thrill-seeking Clitheroe Rotarians set to sky dive for charity

Ribble Valley charity stalwart Bill Honeywell is now setting his sights higher – quite literally – after agreeing to take part in a sponsored skydive.

The 66-year-old, who is no stranger to fundraising after climbing all of the Lake District 1,000+ fells, cycling 4,500 miles around the British coastline, and much more, Bill has now agreed to do his first ever parachute jump - despite being old enough to receive a state pension!

Brave Coun. Mary Robinson is looking forward to the experience. (s)

And Bill is not the only one set to enjoy the freedom of the skies. He is among a seven-strong Clitheroe Rotary Team, who are taking the plunge. Team members include Rotarian Andy Belcham, Coun. Mary Robinson, Deborah Bootle, Clare Jackson, David Berryman and Hahida Bibi.

Organised by Clitheroe Rotary member, Phil Naylor, the skydive aims to raise funds for the work done by Rotary both locally and further afield, including supporting charities close to home, IT Schools Africa and the global campaign to eradicate Polio.

Borough and town councillor Mary Robinson (71), said she is “absolutely petrified”. She added: “I am very nervous and absolutely petrified, but it’s all in aid of a good cause.”

Meanwhile, Andy is involved with local projects in Clitheroe including litter picking, maintaining community facilities, organising the Clitheroe Community Bonfire and Fireworks Display and supporting projects further afield to provide clean drinking water and ending polio.

Speaking about the challenge, Bill said: “After years of keeping my feet (or wheels!) firmly on the ground, I’ve now agreed to do my first-ever parachute jump and am really looking forward to it.

“I’m just one of a team of at least seven local Rotarians doing the sky dive and we will all have an experienced ‘tandem’ partner. We all feel passionately about the good work done by Rotary and hope that people will sponsor us generously so that we can make an even bigger difference.” The skydive will take place on May 5th.

You can sponsor Bill by logging onto https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/bill-honeywell-skydive

or to make a donation to Andy, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/Andy-Belcham



