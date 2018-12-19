Three hundred-year-old Ribble Valley primary school makes some big changes

Brennand’s Endowed Primary School in Slaidburn decided that after 300 years it was time for some big changes.



Last year it began a journey for a new vision, mission statement, logo and uniform with a logo competition subsequently held.

Former pupil Gulliver Cox, who is currently in Year Seven at Bowland High School, won the competition and came into school to be presented with a new school sweatshirt, a framed picture of his original logo and the logo as it appears on the jumper.

Gulliver explained that he designed the logo with the church and the cross in mind. He then used the cross as the trunk of the tree as Brennand’s Endowed is a Forest School and Gulliver enjoyed all the Forest School activities when he attended Brennand’s. Gulliver said he changed his design a few times as he wanted the background to be of the Hodder Valley. He also felt it was important to have the date 1717 in the logo as that’s the date the school was first opened.

Year Six pupil Sadie Wilson said: “The badge really does represent who we are and that we are a school in the countryside.”

Max Wright, another Year Six pupil, added: “I feel proud wearing our new logo."

Some of the pupils from Brennand‘s Endowed Primary School are pictured wearing the new uniform.