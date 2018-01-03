Thousands to be spent during winter to warm up coldest homes

Lancashire County Council is providing £500,000 to help people who struggle to afford to heat their homes this winter.

The money, which is part of the Green Energy Fund, will be used to reduce excess winter deaths and cut carbon emissions.

Funding is being provided to district councils who will use it to target those at greatest risk of their health being affected by having a cold home.

These include people living with cardiovascular or respiratory conditions, mental health conditions, older people, people with disabilities, pregnant women and parents with young children.

This is the second winter the Green Energy Fund has been running in Lancashire. Last year, the scheme supported 740 people to help keep their home warm with measures such as boiler and fire servicing, heating repairs, replacement boilers and heating systems, first-time central heating installation and draught proofing and insulation. The Green Energy Fund has helped secure an additional £211,000 funding for winter warmth measures.