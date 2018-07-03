Thousands raised at Testifest event

Around 700 people attended this year’s Testifest and raised more than £6,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

The two-day charity event, which was headlined by Groove Mental and saw the Commands travel all the way up from Brighton to play, was held at Hartley’s Farm campsite, Tosside.

There were blue skies at this year's Testifest.

Organiser Neil Livesey (50), who puts on the event with help from wife Julie, sons Jack (27) and Will (23) and friend Bob Riley, is a former cancer centre patient. He spent time on Ribblesdale Ward undergoing treatment for testicular cancer after being diagnosed with the disease in 2010.

To help himself through it, Neil, who works for a plant hire company, took strength from remembering happier times of when his sons were little and he used to take them on weekend camping trips to Hartley’s Farm Campsite, which is just outside Tosside village centre off the B5478. He was determined to celebrate his recovery by returning there every year and Testifest was born in 2013, raising money for Cancer Research UK in the first two years.

Over the last two years, Neil has raised £10,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation.

Some of the live music at this year's festival.

A great family friendly event.