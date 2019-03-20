Thousands raised at Clitheroe fundraiser for two children's cancer charities

A charity stalwart helped to raise £2,700 for two children's cancer charities after organising a Freddie Mercury tribute evening.

Barbara Taylor, of Fairfield Drive, Clitheroe, along with family and friends, organised the fundraiser at The Grand in Clitheroe for Derian House and Milly’s Smiles.

Joel and Meeka take to the stage.

A tribute act to Freddie Mercury was the main artist on the evening, but two young local artists - Meeka Bradley and Joel Taylor - who attend Bowland High School at Grindleton, also performed.

Joel (15), who plays the guitar and sings, is Barbara's grandson and she thought that organising another charity event would provide a great opportunity for Joel and Meeka to show off their talents while raising money for two worthy causes at the same time.

"There's such fantastic local talent out there and they really did us proud," said Barbara, who used to volunteer for MacMillan helping to organise many fundraising events.

"We got many comments on how good it was to see young local artists being given the chance to be on stage in front of a packed audience and how amazing they were."

It was a fun night.

A total of 165 people attended the evening with a raffle on the night that included prizes donated by local companies raising £565.

"I would like to thank all my family and friends for supporting this event," said Barbara. "I couldn't have done it without their help."