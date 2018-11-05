Thousands flock to Clitheroe Community Bonfire and Fireworks Display

A train strike and blocked toilets failed to dampen the spirits of the organisers of this year's Clitheroe Community Bonfire and Fireworks Display which once again proved a resounding success.



Thousands flocked to this year's event on Clitheroe Castle field and thanks to local resident Mick Wood were not caught short after he came to the rescue dealing with a blocked urinal in the borough council's toilets.

This year's Guys.

And despite those wanting to travel into town by train having to find alternative means of transport after a train strike was announced for Saturday with no replacement bus services offered, the annual event was as busy as ever.

Before the event kicked off, Clitheroe Town Mayor, Pam Dowson, was busy judging the "Best Guy" competition on the castle field.

Faced with a fantastic range of entries from local schools, nurseries, community groups and even one from Lemvig Round Table, which is twinned with Clitheroe Round Table, the winner of this year's "Best Guy" gaining first place and pride of place on the top of the bonfire was "The minion mix up" by Grindleton Brownies.

Second place, meanwhile, went to "Jeremy Clarkson" by Lemvig Round Table and third place went to "Meg and Mog" by Brookside Primary School and Nursery in Clitheroe.

Lighting the bonfire.

A £50 prize was presented to the winners while those in second and third place received £25.

The Clitheroe bonfire and organised fireworks display is a large scale community event that draws thousands of people together from across the town and the Ribble Valley.

Each year, thousands of pounds worth of proceeds are shared between local charities.

This year the proceeds will go to more than 10 local charities and groups.

Some of the volunteers who ensure the annual event is well organised and a success.

The event is widely supported by members of Clitheroe’s many service club organisations including Clitheroe Lions, Clitheroe Rotary, Ribblesdale Rotary and Clitheroe Round Table.

For more photos and details about this year's event pick up a copy of this week's Clitheroe Advertiser and Times.

Clitheroe celebrity, TV personality and antique expert Danny Sebastian at this year's event.

There were more stalls selling light up goods as well as food and drink at this year's event.

The amazing fireworks display.