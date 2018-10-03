This comedy is ‘Beyond a Joke’

Clitheroe Parish Church Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society’s next production is the hilarious comedy “Beyond a Joke” by Derek Benfield.

Anyone who has been to one of the Society’s productions in the past will know how good they are, so be sure to get your tickets and enjoy a great night out at St Mary’s Centre, Church Street, Clitheroe.

The performances are on Wednesday, October 17th to Saturday, October 20th at 7-30pm.

Tickets, priced at £9, are available via www.thopera.co.uk or at the St Mary’s Centre from Monday to Friday from 10am to noon.

The play is set at Jane and Andrew’s pleasant country house which has a bad track record for accidents.

Six people have already died there in unfortunate and embarrassing accidents.

When daughter Sally’s young man Geoff arrives for the weekend unaware of the house’s reputation, he mistakenly deduces from conversational confusion that the deaths were due to sinister circumstances.

A body is discovered in the cupboard and a visiting vicar passes peacefully away in the garden just as Geoff’s parents call unexpectedly.

Jane and her sister-in-law persuade Andrew to keep up appearances by hiding evidence, which involves trundling around with bodies in wheelbarrows.

Geoff is nearly convinced that he is mistaken, unaware that one of the bodies has been accidentally stowed in the trunk of his parents’ car.

This promises to be a great night of slapstick and comedy, so get your tickets now.

• Clitheroe Parish Church Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society has two regular productions during the year which are a musical in February and a play in October.

It is open to all and welcomes anyone who would like to join the team and help with the productions. There are always opportunities in acting, singing, dancing, building sets or painting scenery, helping with lighting or props, selling tickets or making tea.