Thinking of walking? Join Clitheroe Ramblers

From April 4th until the end of August, walking enthusiasts can enjoy a leg-stretching evening walk with Clitheroe Ramblers.

Commencing with a walk from Jeffrey Hill near Longridge, the walks are planned from start points throughout the Ribble Valley and its fringes. Other locations include Whitewell, Sabden and Rimmington. Each walk is between four and five miles long.

Roger Sagar, chairman of the group, said: “Getting out in the middle of the working week can be a joy.” For more details, log onto www.clitheroeramblers.org.uk