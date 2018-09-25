‘Think Pink’ ball for ground breaking breast cancer charity

A former detective from the Ribble Valley has jointly organised a fundraising “Think Pink” ball in aid of a charity which is supporting ground-breaking research into preventing breast cancer.

Alison Bray (55), of Wilpshire, is staging the event at The Midland Hotel in Manchester in November with her close friend and former work colleague 56-year-old Kath McKenzie.

Alison and Kath met whilst working as detectives in the Child Protection Unit for Greater Manchester Police, but Kath was to subsequently develop breast cancer and, as a result, had to undergo a double mastectomy followed by numerous rounds of chemotherapy.

“Kath received the most wonderful and caring treatment from a brilliant team of people and, thank goodness, was a survivor of this prolific disease,” said Alison. “However, she has always wanted to give something back, but working full-time and very long hours, she could not dedicate the time needed to allow this.”

Retiring from the police force at Christmas, mother-of-two Kath, who lives in Bamford, Rochdale, and was originally treated at Christie’s in Manchester, told Alison that she had a strong desire to try to raise funds for a breast cancer charity.

“Kath was aware that I had fund raised myself for the charities Down Syndrome Association, Action Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and The Christie Hospital Manchester, so she asked if I would help.

“I jumped at the chance, as like many others, breast cancer has indirectly affected me too as it has sadly taken the life or caused the terminal illness of several of my friends and family,” said Alison, who is a former pupil of St Mary’s Primary School at Osbaldeston and St Augustine’s RC High School at Billington.

Married to Dean and the mother of two daughters Kate (22) and Emily (21), Alison will be a familiar face to many locally.

Not only did she used to run The Linen Room on Moor Lane in Clitheroe, she has also been a teaching assistant at St Augustine’s before opening Bregan’s cafe/bar in Whalley.

Most recently she worked as a pastoral welfare officer at a school in Preston, but had to finish there to look after her father who has Alzheimer’s disease.

Funds raised at Alison and Kath’s black tie ball will be donated to Prevent Breast Cancer which is based at The Nightingale Centre at Wythenshaw Hospital and funds ground-breaking research aimed at preventing the disease for future generations.

Some tickets are still available to the ball which will be held on Saturday, November 3rd, from 7-30pm until 1am at The Midland.

Included in the ticket price are reception drinks, a first class three-course meal and entertainment throughout the evening. There will also be a raffle and an auction.

For those who cannot attend the ball, but would still like to make a donation to Alison and Kath, visit the JustGiving site and search for Kath McKenzie.