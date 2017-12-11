Think before binning batteries message to residents

Think before binning your batteries – that’s the message to Ribble Valley residents.

Householders are being urged to dispose of waste batteries correctly after combusting battery chemicals caused a spate of fires in refuse vehicles across the UK.

Lithium-ion batteries commonly found in laptops and mobile phones, nickel-cadmium batteries commonly found in remote controls and rechargeable batteries all contain chemicals that can ignite.

They should be taken to household waste disposal centres in Henthorn Road, Clitheroe, or Chapel Hill, Longridge, where they will be stripped and recycled or disposed of as hazardous waste.

Common alkaline batteries are not considered hazardous waste and can be disposed of with household refuse.

Stuart Carefoot, chairman of Ribble Valley Borough Council’s community services committee, said: “While batteries may seem harmless, many of them are not and incorrect disposal can be dangerous for refuse collection crews, the public and the environment.

“We are asking residents to dispose of waste batteries in the correct manner and not place them in household bins, unless it is safe to do so.”

Lithium-ion, nickel-cadmium and rechargeable batteries are among several fire hazards that should not be included in household refuse, including hot ash and unwrapped broken glass.